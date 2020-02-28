Acer Europe, Middle East and Africa: Acer's New Predator Monitors Are Set to Make their European Debut

From CES in Las Vegas to Intel Extreme Masters Championship in Katowice

The 32-inch Predator X32 monitor, and the huge Predator CG552K gaming monitor featuring a 55-inch 4K OLED panel are showcased in the legendary Spodek Arena

Acer also showed a preview of an industry leading 300 Hz IPS panel with 1 ms response time on its Predator Triton 500 notebook

Acer's innovative, powerful and immersive gaming technologies enjoy official IEM PC status and are set to bring a serious punch and new levels of competitive gameplay

Acer showcased new additions to its Predator gaming monitors range at the Intel Extreme Masters 2020 in Katowice. As the official partner of the Intel Extreme Masters, gamers attending the event will be the first in Europe to see the brand new novelties of Predator monitors, which were first launched at CES in January, offering expansive views with cutting-edge technology that support true-to-life gameplay.

PREDATOR X32: BRILLIANT VISUALS WITH NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE

The 32-inch Predator X32 monitor offers brilliant show stopping visuals with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate, VESA Display HDR and 1400 certification, making it perfect for gamers who also create their own videos. Delivering the smoothest possible gameplay as well as a broad contrast ratio and expanded color palette, Predator X32 enables viewers to see tiny details even in fast-paced action scenes. A 1152 zone local dimming mini LED panel with UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution delivers up to 1440 nits brightness and an IPS panel provides wide angle views of up to 178 degrees, ensuring that gamers will get a good aim on their targets.

PREDATOR CG552K: MASSIVE 55-INCH UHD GAMING

The Predator CG552K gaming monitor, featuring a huge 55-inch 4K OLED panel that is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, is ideal for hardcore PC and console gamers that want a higher vantage point.

The panel supports up to 400 nits brightness and, with Delta E <1 color accuracy and 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, provides lifelike color. It also supports a variable refresh rate (VRR) via HDMI to offer smooth gaming on supporting devices.

PREDATOR TRITON 500 WITH BLAZING-FAST 300Hz DISPLAY

Acer also showed a preview of an industry-leading 300 Hz IPS panel with 1 ms response time, on its Predator Triton 500 gaming notebook, perfect for racing and shooting games where fast and fluid visuals are critical. The panel displays vivid colors, covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and supports wide viewing angles. The Predator Triton 500 is a powerful gaming notebook that has been slimmed down to be just 17.9 mm thin and weighing 2.1 kg. It has a durable, all-metal chassis and its narrow bezels, measuring just 6.3 mm, allow for an impressive 81% body-to-screen ratio.

OFFICIAL IEM PCs: PLAY LIKE THE PROs

Other show stealers on display at IEM include the Official Predator IEM PCs: the Orion 5000, Triton 900 and 500, the Helios 700 and 300. These performance-boosted devices will bring new levels of competitive, adrenaline-pumping gameplay to gaming fans across the world and allow them to play the latest games, such as CS:GO, like the pros.

The entire Acer Predator range of high performance gaming devices, including the Official Predator IEM PCs, is now available for sale at major etailers, retailers and the Acer eStore.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in EMEA in Q2 starting at EUR 3,299.-.

The Predator CG552K gaming monitor will be available in EMEA in Q3 starting at EUR 2,699.-.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

