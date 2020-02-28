Chinese Chef WANG Wei Ping, from restaurant Sun with Aqua Japanese Dining Suntory, has won the 7th Washoku World Challenge, a Japanese cuisine contest for non-Japanese chefs sponsored by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The final held in Tokyo on Feb. 20th and 21st brought together 5 chefs who won the qualifying rounds in Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, San Sebastian and New York. Over two days, they competed to display their skills and sensibility based on the competition's main theme of "Umami" and this year's theme of "Texture and Mouthfeel".

"This 7th edition demonstrates that the finalists' technical level keeps improving every year," said the judges. "Creating Japanese dishes that incorporate the characteristics and unique ideas of other countries' culinary cultures, while respecting the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine built on the concept of umami, expands the potential of Japanese cuisine. The creations of each one of the finalists embodied this notion." On their decision to award the top prize to WANG Wei Ping, the judges said: "WANG's use of Chinese black vinegar in the preparation of the rice for hamaguri clam sushi was a magnificent idea that brought a Chinese touch to Japanese cuisine."

On Day One, contestants competed using the same ingredients to make a "nimonowan". On Day Two, they produced their own original recipe consisting of at least 5 dishes arranged on a "hangetsubon" tray.

Reacting to his victory, Chef WANG Wei Ping said: "I thank the owner and other members of my restaurant. After returning to Shanghai, I would like to continue conveying the excellence of Japanese cuisine, which is both healthy and tasty."

Finalists

First Place: WANG Wei Ping (China, of SUN with AQUA JAPANESE DINING SUNTORY)

Second Place: Yael PEET (USA, of Fury's) *The restaurant will be open this summer.

Third Place: Loh Man HONG (Singapore, of FAT COW)

Wojciech POPOW (Poland, of Beaverbrook)

Mireia FARNÓS ESPUN (Spain, of Basque Culinary Center)

About the Washoku World Challenge

The Washoku World Challenge, sponsored by the Japan Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, is a contest for non-Japanese chefs with experience working at Japanese restaurants around the world.

