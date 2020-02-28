YDX Innovation Corp.: Ydx Innovation Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTCPINK:YDRMF, ) ("YDX" or the "Company"), would like to provide an update on current projects and initiatives of the Company.

Arkave VR Updates

Disney VR Experience

The Company has released a beta version of the game "Mickey Mouse and the Golden Heart" for testing and evaluating. This game was created exclusively for Arkave VR and to be distributed by the Company in partnership with The Walt Disney Company Brazil ("TWDCB").

This is the largest game created by the team and the first time working in partnership with TWDCB. "We are very excited and proud in bringing this experience to market," says CEO, Daniel Japiassu," the development time had to be extended to add more content to the game and to accommodate other additions to our scope of work. We are aiming for a release in early Q2 2020."

Liquid Media Group

In November, 2019, Liquid Media Group (Nasdaq:YVR) announced that it had selected its title "Romans from Mars" as the first title from its library of games for adaptation into an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience through its partnership with YDX Innovation Corp.

The game will be available in the Arkave VR library and released in Q1 2020

YDreams Global Updates

Tarsila for Kids

The first edition of the interactive playground, Tarsila for Kids, was created by YDreams Global and highlighted in one of São Paulo's main cultural centers (Farol Santader) until last week.

The exhibition was attended by over 100,000 visitors and, with the success of this initiative, the interactive playground was extended to stay 20 extra days. The Company is currently negotiating sponsorship deals with other locations interested in hosting the playground throughout the year.

Van Gogh Exhibition

The Company would like to announce that it has opened the third edition of the exhibition "Landscapes of Van Gogh."

The exhibition opened last week at Iguatemi Campinas Mall, in the state of São Paulo and will be open to the public until March 29th.

This will be the third mall to sponsor the Exhibition and with two other cities confirmed for 2020: Ribeirão Preto and Porto Alegre. The Exhibition has become the second most replicated exhibition created by the Company, behind Senna Emotion which was brought to 11 cities.

Game On Canada

The Company would like to announce that there are advanced conversations in bringing a Game On Park to esports events in two major Canadian cities. Game On is an event created by the Company that brings innovative entertainment solutions to esports tournaments.

According to Newzoo's 2020 Global Esports Market Report esports revenue should grow to $1.1billion USD this year, a 15% increase from 2019's $950.6m figure.

The report - LINK TO REPORT - claimed that by 2023 media rights and sponsorship revenue will increase to $1.2 billion, equaling 76% of esports' total revenue and that China should record the largest market revenues in 2020, totalling $385.1m, followed by North America ($252.6m) and Western Europe ($201.2m). A summary of the report can be found here: LINK TO SUMMARY

Taking in consideration the rise of esports events, the concept for Game On was created in 2019 and the Company has allocated resources to connect with partners interested in co-produce the event. After studying several alternatives, the Company has identified preferred options and is pursuing the best way to formalize the partnership.

The CEO of the Company, Daniel Japiassu, was recently in Japan by invitation of the VRAR Association Chapter Vancouver and the Canadian Government Trade Office in Sapporo. The objective was to explore partnership opportunities to bring esports events to the city of Sapporo. During the trip, the CEO met with gaming companies in Japan about business and licensing opportunities between the companies.

"This was our busiest beginning of the year since 2016. The decision to focus in our own exhibitions has paid off and we are planning an expansion of this business model to other countries. We are excited with the opportunities emerging for Arkave VR and YDreams Global. It's important for the Company to create solid partnerships that can lead to the exponential growth that we know is possible. We hope to continue growing in 2020 as we did for the past 2 years." - stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

Board Resignation

The Company announces that Mr. James Nelson has resigned as a Director of the Company, effective on February 18th, 2020. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Nelson for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model. The Company will release an exclusive game with Disney featuring Mickey Mouse. The release date is set for Q1 2020.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

