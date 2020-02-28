The outdoor cushions market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Water-resistant cushions are made of fabrics coated with a finish that resists water breaking through the surface. They also offer better breathability, which makes them best suited for outdoor cushioning applications. Owing to such advantages, consumers in the US are exhibiting strong demand for water-resistant outdoor cushions. This is encouraging market vendors to offer a wide range of water-resistant outdoor cushions to cater to the growing consumer demand. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising online demand for outdoor cushion products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US: Growing Online Demand for Outdoor Cushion Products

Factors such as improved internet connectivity, rising adoption of mobile internet devices, and growing consumer awareness have increased the online sales of outdoor cushion products in the US. Online platforms are allowing consumers to choose from a wide range of outdoor cushioning products such as pillows, deep seating cushions, and ottoman cushions. In addition, the presence of multiple e-commerce websites has further increased the availability of outdoor cushioning products in the country. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the outdoor cushions market during the forecast period.

"The emergence of custom-made outdoor cushions and the development of eco-friendly material for outdoor cushions will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the outdoor cushions market in the US by distribution channel (offline and online), type (foam cushions, inflatable cushions, and others), and end-users (residential and commercial).

The offline distribution channel led the market in 2019. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market due to the proliferation of retail stores in the US. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the online segment.

