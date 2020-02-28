Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AP5V ISIN: US02081G2012 Ticker-Symbol: L1Z1 
Stuttgart
28.02.20
08:44 Uhr
5,650 Euro
+0,100
+1,80 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,650
5,700
10:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHATEC
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC5,650+1,80 %
EOS IMAGING1,8000,00 %