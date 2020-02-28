Attorney Kimberly D. Levi Shares Essentials for Selecting the Best Family Law Attorney

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Houston attorney Kimberly D. Levi, founder of The Levi Law Firm, PLLC, focuses on the top three tips to help you choose the right family law attorney.

Choosing the right attorney is critical to one's family law case. People rely on their attorneys not only to fight to provide the best possible outcome of the case from a legal perspective, but also to provide the knowledge necessary to allow informed decisions about some of the most important aspects of a person's life. In order to help people choose the best family law attorney for their case, Kimberly D. Levi, who has over 26 years of experience fighting for the rights of those in need in the family law arena, shares the following three tips:

No. 1: Always choose an experienced family law attorney. "He or she will help you navigate the often challenging paths of family law litigation," stressed Levi, recipient of the Burta Rhoads Raborn Family Law American Inn of Court 2015 North Star Award. "Only an experienced attorney who practices primarily in the area of family law can empower you with the information you need to make important decisions for yourself and your family. My motto is "Knowledge is power.' You should believe that the attorney you choose is willing and able to deliver both."

No. 2: Select a family law attorney you can trust. Your attorney should become your best ally and most trusted confidant. "Your family law attorney should always listen to your needs, always have your best interest at heart, and always give you the full truth," added Levi, who has represented men, women and children from all walks of life in myriad complex legal scenarios.

No. 3: Do your research and ask questions. Ask yourself, "Does this family law attorney have experience with cases like mine? Does she explain things in a way that makes sense to me? Does he have a history of success in family law cases similar to mine?" Check online reviews of the prospective attorney and don't be afraid to request examples of success stories for cases like yours the attorney has handled. "Finally, ask yourself, "Do I like this family law attorney and does she have the expertise I need?'" concluded Levi. "The answer must always be "yes,' as you want to find the person who will be your partner throughout the duration of your case."

About The Levi Law Firm, PLLC

Practice areas of The Levi Law Firm include Adoption, Child Custody, Complex Community Property Division, Termination of Parental Rights, Enforcements, Grandparents' and Non-Parents' Rights, Divorce with Children, Obtaining or Avoiding Spousal Maintenance, Paternity and Unmarried Parents, Planning for Divorce in Texas, Protecting Assets and Separate Property, Premarital Agreements, Step-Parent Adoption, Relocation & Move-Aways, and Texas Children's Protective Services (CPS). For more information please call (713) 234-5113, or visit https://www.levifamilylaw.com/.

