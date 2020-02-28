The "Russia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Russia's fixed-line telecom and IT markets. It includes information on key regulatory developments, data on fixed-line networks, and an assessment of telcos' financial and operating performance.

The report also reviews the mobile market, covering the major mobile operators as well as technologies and mobile data, content and applications, and a variety of updated financial and operational statistics.

In addition, the report assesses developments in the large fixed broadband sector, assessing the migration from DSL to fibre and the potential for DOCSIS3.1. The report includes a range of subscribers forecasts covering the fixed-line, mobile, mobile broadband and fixed broadband segments.

Key Developments

Four MNOs sign agreement to cooperate in developing 5G networks

MegaFon providing 1Gb/s data rate on its LTE network enters talks for sale and leaseback of tower infrastructure

Domestic on-net roaming charges ended

Tele2 Russia fully acquired by Rostelecom

Akado Telecom continues DOCSIS3.1 trials

ER-Telecom to upgrade the entire network to a 1Gb/s service by 2026

Rostelecom's fibre subscriber base accounting for 69% of the company's total

VEON agrees to cell tower infrastructure to Russian Towers

Report update includes the regulator's market data to September 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

The Russian telecom market is the largest in Europe, supported by a population of about 144 million. The market is dominated by the western regions where the main cities and economic centres are concentrated. All sectors have been liberalised, with competition most prevalent in Moscow and St Petersburg, the two largest regional markets. The incumbent telco Rostelecom, which absorbed most of the regional players, in late 2019 acquired the remaining 55% of Tele2 Russia which it did not already own. The deal strengthened the company's ability to compete in offering a full range of bundled services.

Telcos continue to deploy and modernise fixed-line network infrastructure to offer improved broadband services as well as a range of IP-delivered content. As a result, the fibre broadband sector has shown considerable growth, supported by the government's program to extend the reach of broadband to outlying regions.

The mobile market is on the cusp of the 5G era, with an auction of spectrum in the 25.25GHz-27.5GHz range expected in the first months of 2020, and with the MNOs poised to launch commercial services later in the year. Mobile SIM card penetration is high, although actual mobile user penetration is lower due to the popularity of multiple SIM card use. There is pressure on operator revenue from the poor economic climate, lower pricing resulting from intense competition, and regulatory measures introduced in 2018 which saw the end of roaming charges.

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Country overview

2.3 Regional European Market Comparison

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Telecommunications Law 2003

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.4 Privatisation

3.5 Interconnection

3.6 Access

3.7 Carrier selection

3.8 Universal Service Obligation

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Svyazinvest

4.3 Rostelecom

4.4 Central Telegraph

4.5 VEON

4.6 Multiregional Transit Telecom

4.7 TransTeleCom (TTK)

4.8 PeterStar

4.9 ER-Telecom

4.10 MTS

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 International networks

5.3 Data centres

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Mobile communications

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.3 Mobile infrastructure

7.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

7.5 M2M networks

7.6 Regulatory issues

7.7 Major mobile operators

7.8 Mobile content and applications

8 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Comstar

Enforta

ER-Telecom

Golden Telecom

MegaFon

MetroMAX

MTS

PeterStar

Rostelecom

Skylink

SMARTS Group

Summa Telecom

Synterra Telecom

Tele2 Russia

TransTeleCom

Uralsvyazinform

VEON

Virgin Connect

Volga Telecom

Yota

