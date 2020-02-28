South Korean researchers have developed a hybrid tandem solar cell based on quantum dots and organic bulk heterojunction (BHJ) photoactive materials. They claim that the cell could reach an efficiency rate of around 15% if they continue to reduce energy losses in the quantum dot cell and enhance near-infrared absorption.Scientists from South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed hybrid tandem solar cells with quantum dots and organic bulk heterojunction (BHJ) photoactive materials, for which they claim to have achieved a conversion efficiency of 12.82%. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...