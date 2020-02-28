Mawson Resources Limited: Mawson Drills 17.7 metres @ 4.3 g/t AuEq and 6.0 metres @ 10.0 g/t AuEq in 100 metre Step Out Hole, Exceeds South Palokas Best Intercept

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTCPINK: MWSNF) announces assay results from 2 drill holes for gold and cobalt and 6 holes for cobalt (gold previously reported) from the 2020 winter program at the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Northern Finland. Drill hole PAL0213, reported here from South Palokas, is now the best drill hole drilled at that prospect.

Highlights from the South Palokas prospect:

South Palokas remains open at depth (Figure 3), with results from the current program indicating grades of both gold and cobalt are increasing down plunge;

Drill hole PAL0213, a down-plunge step out of 100 metres from the December 2018 resource area, intersected 17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t gold ("Au"), 880 ppm cobalt ("Co"), 4.3 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") from 293.0 metres and 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1,364ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3; AuEq three month price average prices used); PAL0213 is now the best drill hole drilled at that prospect and improves on the previous best gold intersection (PAL0203) returned from South Palokas announced on February 5, 2020; Mineralization has now been drilled over 60 metres width in the PAL0213 cross section (Figure 2), which also includes PAL0203 and PAL0197 (32.0 metres @ 1.4 g/t Au, 1,556 ppm Co from 294.3 metres, drilled during 2019)

a down-plunge step out of 100 metres from the December 2018 resource area, intersected from 293.0 metres and from 317.0 metres (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3; AuEq three month price average prices used); PAL0203, previously reported for gold only, returned the highest cobalt reported to date from South Palokas with 12.0 metres @ 5.4 g/t Au, 2,221 ppm Co , 6.8 g/t AuEq from 303.0 metres, a 29% increase from "Au g/t x width" to "AuEq x width" at quoted cut-offs;

, from 303.0 metres, a 29% increase from "Au g/t x width" to "AuEq x width" at quoted cut-offs; PAL0204, previously reported for gold only, drilled on the north-eastern edge of the 2018 resource returned 10.3 metres @ 5.7 g/t Au, 961 ppm Co, 6.3 g/t AuEq from 93.7 metres, a 14% increase from "Au g/t x width" to "AuEq x width" at quoted cut-offs;

Highlights from the Palokas prospect:

Drill hole PAL0210, on the lower southwestern edge of the resource area returned 23.4 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 565 ppm Co, 1.4 g/t AuEq from 128.3 metres and 4.5 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 302 ppm Co, 4.1 g/t AuEq from 153.6 metres; This wide mineralized interval shows the upside potential in the untested area between this hole and the South Palokas mineralization, some 370 metres to the southwest.

and from 153.6 metres; PAL0205, previously reported for gold only, returned 12.9 metres @ 1.8 g/t Au, 590 ppm Co , 2.2 g/t AuEq from 95.0 metres, a 15% increase from "Au g/t x width" to "AuEq x width" at quoted cut-offs;

, from 95.0 metres, a 15% increase from "Au g/t x width" to "AuEq x width" at quoted cut-offs; PAL0207 returned 7.6 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au, 506 ppm Co, 2.0 g/t AuEq from 150.8 metres within a broad 26.8 metre downhole Au-Co anomalous zone from 145.2-172.0 metres.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "With yet another drill hole exceeding 100 Au g/t times width at Rajapalot, our winter drill program continues to deliver. Improving grade and continuity of high-grade gold-cobalt mineralization down plunge from previously defined resource areas have been particularly encouraging. Strong news flow is expected to continue over the coming months with only 9 holes reported from a total 26 holes drilled to date with drilling ongoing. Management look forward to meeting shareholders and showing drill core from this winter program at Mawson's PDAC 2020 Booth #2389 between March 1st and 4th at the Toronto Convention Centre"

Resource expansion drilling at Rajapalot is ongoing with three diamond drill rigs completing the programs at Palokas, South Palokas and Raja prospects. Owing to rig scheduling and good drill conditions this has been reduced from 5 rigs that were operating during January and February. A total of 26 holes (PAL0202-PAL0225; and completion of PAL0201D) for 9,721 metres have been completed, to schedule, out of a 15,000 metre planned program. Mawson has now released results from 9 drill holes in releases today, and on 20th January and 5th February 2020. The current drill program aims to extend and infill mineralization (Figure 1) and provide data for an updated resource estimate to be delivered by the end of Q3 2020.

Drill hole PAL0213 at South Palokas, returned 17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq from 293.0 metres AND 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1364 ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres. PAL0213 was drilled to intersect the section including PAL0203 and PAL0197 (32 m @ 1.4 g/t Au, 1556 ppm Co from 294.3 metres; 2019 drill campaign). PAL0203 (12.0 metres @ 5.4 g/t Au, 2,221 ppm Co, 6.8 g/t AuEq from 303.0 metres, including 8.0 metres @ 7.9 g/t Au, 2,672 ppm Co, 9.6 g/t AuEq from 303.0 metres returned the highest cobalt intersection to date at South Palokas. The combination of high gold and cobalt results in the current program is particularly encouraging as these holes are the deepest reported to date at South Palokas and grade is improving at depth (Figures 2 & 3).

Broad zones of sulphidic and strongly hydrothermally altered rocks enclose all of the Palokas drill intersections reported to date. Drill holes PAL0205, PAL0206, PAL0207 and PAL0210 all increase the size of the mineralized footprint and drilling continues to locate higher gold grades similar to the nearby PAL0030 (10.0 metres @ 9.9 g/t Au, 562 ppm Co, 10.2 g/t AuEq from 110.2 metres,and the deepest high-grade intersection PAL0194 (15.2 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 2566 ppm Co, 5.9 g/t AuEq from 418.7 metres. Drill hole PAL0202A, previously reported for gold only, and drilled 370 metres down-plunge from the resource boundary (2g/t gold equivalent "AuEQ" lower cut) at 600 metres below surface intersected 10.1 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 317 ppm Co, 0.8g/t AuEq from 771.7 metres. Although lower grades were encountered, confirmation of the gold and cobalt mineralization 600 metres down plunge from surface is considered significant and indicates the system is predictable and continues to depth.

The scale of the mineralized system at Palokas-South Palokas is now becoming evident with thick zones of gold-cobalt mineralized rocks intersected across the two prospects. Drilling continues to identify the highest-grade parts of the two prospects, with a large area between the prospects remaining open for testing.

A plan view of the completed drill holes and the locations of drill hole targeting for this program are shown in Figure 1, including an enlarged plan view of the Palokas and South Palokas area. The section perpendicular to plunge including PAL0213, PAL0203 and PAL0197 shows the width of the mineralized zone. Palokas prospect host rocks are in the same reduced stratabound host package as South Palokas (Figure 2). When viewed in a down-plunge orientation, mineralization, conductive electromagnetic plates and their enclosing rock packages also shows their similarity in style to the Raja prospect (Figure 1). The projected locations (Figure 3) of the drill holes reported in this release on a "grade times width" plan indicates the potential growth of the resource area based on 2019 and 2020 drill results. Tables 1-3 include all relevant collar and assay information. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Cobalt data are typically returned three weeks after the gold assays. Gold-only intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5 g/t gold over 1 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. Where cobalt data are included, a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq is used, based on modifying the pit optimized open pit lower cut-off grade of 0.37 g/t AuEq developed for the 2018 resource recalculated to a dollar value per tonne against current averaged prices (and therefore the 2018 resource cutoff 0.37 g/t AuEq is the same value per tonne as 0.30 g/t AuEq today).

Technical and Environmental Background

Up to five diamond drill rigs from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC") and Kati OY ("Kati") all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Three month average gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

Average gold price $1580 per oz

Average cobalt price $14.50 per pound

Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1589).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists at South Palokas and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks at Palokas. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The minerals associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report:

On December 19, 2018, Mawson filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland, (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated December 17, 2018. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For the 2018 resource, the gold equivalent ("AuEq") value was calculated using averaged prices of the time, resulting in the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with Au and Co prices.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold project in Finland.

Forward-Looking Statement

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing historic drilling and high-grade intersections, outline of 2018 NI43-101 resource, new drill holes reported (note PAL0213) and modelled ground TEM plates. Purple outline represents test area for drilling this program.

Figure 2: Cross section of Palokas and South Palokas prospects looking towards 330° showing continuity of reduced, mineralized host package. Drill hole PAL0213, reported here lies down plunge of the existing South Palokas resource. Folds drawn in this view show relatively constant vergence (antiformal closure to the NE) and plunge away from the viewer at approximately 54°.

Figure 3: Long section showing outline of 2018 resource and significant intersections over grade-width contours showing new results from PAL0213 and PAL0210, and including cobalt results from PAL0203, PAL0204, PAL0206 and PAL0207 extending mineralization beyond the current resource areas. Data from 2020 in bold type. The view is looking onto mineralized surface at Palokas and South Palokas (this view is looking at 60 degrees towards 110). Red dotted outline represents the current estimated limits to mineralized rocks, although testing between Palokas and South Palokas is restricted to just four drill holes.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2019-20 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3; the "A" postscript refers to a daughter hole off the primary hole and the depth range of the drill hole is indicated)

HoleID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth (m) Prospect Comment PAL0201D 3408545.6 7372603.2 56.0 -67.2 179.3 524.6 Raja Results awaited PAL0202 3408978.0 7374402.6 229 -45 175.9 769.6 Palokas No significant

assays PAL0202A 3408978.0 7374402.6 229 -45 175.9 451 to 826.7 Palokas Reported 5 Feb,

2020, Co here PAL0203 3408272.5 7373630.5 058 -63 173.6 420.0 South Palokas Reported 5 Feb,

2020, Co here PAL0204 3408522.0 7373604.3 235 -85 173.4 149.2 South Palokas Reported 20

Jan, 2020, Co

here PAL0205 3408586.2 7373802.7 058 -49 173.5 191.5 Palokas Reported 20

Jan, 2020, Co

here PAL0206 3408463.5 7373917.2 063 -57 173.7 326.2 Palokas Reported 5 Feb,

2020, Co here PAL0207 3408609.8 7373894.5 057 -76 173.7 200.2 Palokas Reported 5 Feb,

2020, Co here PAL0208 3408540.7 7372692.8 052 -75 179.1 555.4 Raja Results awaited PAL0209 3408471.1 7373638.3 058 -82 173.5 200.7 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0210 3408609.8 7373894.5 054 -86 173.7 198.0 Palokas Reported here PAL0211 3408463.5 7373917.2 063 -50 173.7 232.2 Palokas Results awaited PAL0212 3408255.2 7373708.2 059 -75.5 172.5 492.5 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0213 3408272.5 7373630.5 060 -73.5 173.6 509.3 South Palokas Reported here PAL0214 3408609.8 7373894.5 057 -52 173.7 154.3 Palokas Results awaited PAL0215 3408676.1 7374105.0 237 -77.5 173.8 395.5 Palokas Results awaited PAL0216 3408463.5 7373917.2 062 -65 173.7 344.6 Palokas Results awaited PAL0217 3408540.7 7372692.8 052 -79.5 179.1 519.2 Raja Results awaited PAL0218 3408310.5 7373979.7 075 -58 173.8 469.4 Palokas Results awaited PAL0219 3408272.5 7373630.5 059 -57.9 173.6 419.7 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0220 3408255.2 7373708.2 062 -80 172.5 501.1 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0221 3408463.5 7373917.2 096 -53.5 173.7 280.4 Palokas Results awaited PAL0222 3408463.5 7373917.2 066 -71.5 173.7 355.1 Palokas Results awaited PAL0223 3408272.5 7373630.5 061 -79 173.6 404.1 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0224 3408168.5 7373753.6 063 -78.5 171.4 560.6 South Palokas Results awaited PAL0225 3408255.2 7373708.2 070 -85 172.5 490.9 South Palokas Results awaited



Table 2: Intersections from the 2019-20 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3g/t AuEq (using updated gold and cobalt prices of $1580 per ounce and 14.50 per pound respectively) over 1 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied.

Prospect hole_id From (m) To (m) width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq Palokas PAL0202A 771.4 781.5 10.1 0.6 317 8.0 South Palokas PAL0203 303.0 315.0 12.0 5.4 2221 6.8 including 303.0 311.0 8.0 7.9 2672 9.6 South Palokas PAL0204 88.2 89.1 0.9 1.7 881 2.3 South Palokas PAL0204 93.7 103.0 10.3 5.7 961 6.3 including 97.0 103.0 6.1 8.4 901 8.9 Palokas PAL0205 101.0 105.5 12.9 1.8 590 2.2 including 101.0 104.0 3.0 6.4 606 6.8 Palokas PAL0205 114.0 118.0 4.0 <0.05 820 0.5 Palokas PAL0206 249.8 255.2 5.4 0.1 1189 0.8 Palokas PAL0206 262.2 264.2 2.0 14.1 370 14.4 Palokas PAL0206 296.4 299.2 2.8 0.8 880 1.3 Palokas PAL0206 395.3 308.3 3.0 <0.05 2324 1.5 Palokas PAL0207 117.3 119.3 2.0 <0.05 678 0.4 Palokas PAL0207 121.6 125.6 4.0 0.3 383 0.6 Palokas PAL0207 145.2 148.6 3.4 0.7 552 1.1 Palokas PAL0207 150.8 158.4 7.6 1.6 506 2.0 Palokas PAL0207 164.0 166.0 2.0 <0.05 578 0.4 Palokas PAL0207 170.8 172.0 1.2 <0.05 1398 0.9 Palokas PAL0210 128.3 151.7 23.4 1.0 565 1.4 Palokas PAL0210 153.6 158.1 4.5 3.9 302 4.1 South Palokas PAL0213 250.2 252.0 1.8 2.8 150 2.9 South Palokas PAL0213 256.0 257.0 1.0 2.2 222 2.3 South Palokas PAL0213 261.0 263.0 2.0 0.8 257 1.0 South Palokas PAL0213 293.0 310.7 17.7 3.8 880 4.3 including 294.0 304.0 10.0 6.5 1012 7.2 South Palokas PAL0213 317.0 323.0 6.0 9.2 1364 10.0



Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq PAL0202A 764.6 765.4 0.8 0.1 617 0.5 PAL0202A 771.7 772.3 0.6 1.2 94 1.3 PAL0202A 772.3 773.7 1.4 <0.05 67 0.0 PAL0202A 773.7 774.4 0.7 0.4 219 0.6 PAL0202A 774.4 775.4 1.0 0.4 116 0.4 PAL0202A 775.4 776.4 1.0 1.1 451 1.3 PAL0202A 776.4 776.9 0.6 1.5 221 1.6 PAL0202A 776.9 777.7 0.8 0.6 259 0.7 PAL0202A 777.7 778.2 0.6 0.1 528 0.5 PAL0202A 778.2 779.2 1.0 0.2 454 0.5 PAL0202A 779.2 780.0 0.8 0.2 657 0.9 PAL0202A 780.0 780.8 0.8 1.6 846 2.1 PAL0202A 780.8 781.8 1.0 0.4 57 0.4 PAL0202A 789.0 790.3 1.3 <0.05 645 04 PAL0202A 790.3 791.5 1.3 <0.05 744 0.5 PAL0202A 793.9 794.9 1.0 <0.05 673 0.4 PAL0202A 794.9 795.9 1.0 <0.05 842 0.5 PAL0202A 795.9 796.9 1.0 <0.05 1559 1.0 PAL0202A 807.2 808.2 1.0 1.0 215 1.2 PAL0202A 810.8 811.8 1.0 <0.05 951 0.6 PAL0203 264.0 265.0 1.0 2.3 85 2.3 PAL0203 289.0 290.0 1.0 0.4 519 0..7 PAL0203 292.0 293.0 1.0 0.3 303 0.5 PAL0203 303.0 304.0 1.0 2.2 509 2.5 PAL0203 304.0 305.0 1.0 11.3 1631 12.3 PAL0203 305.0 306.0 1.0 1.7 2163 3.1 PAL0203 306.0 307.0 1.0 0.9 2706 2.6 PAL0203 307.0 308.0 1.0 0.5 4099 3.1 PAL0203 308.0 309.0 1.0 0.6 3196 2.6 PAL0203 309.0 310.0 1.0 37.0 4724 40.0 PAL0203 310.0 311.0 1.0 9.0 2348 10.5 PAL0203 311.0 312.0 1.0 0.2 698 0.6 PAL0203 312.0 313.0 1.0 0.4 1344 1.3 PAL0203 313.0 314.0 1.0 0.8 1736 1.9 PAL0203 314.0 315.0 1.0 0.4 1497 1.3 PAL0203 324.0 325.0 1.0 0.6 417 0.9 PAL0203 331.0 332.0 1.0 0.3 283 0.4 PAL0204 88.2 89.1 0.9 1.7 881 2..3 PAL0204 93.7 94.8 1.1 3.5 1003 4.1 PAL0204 94.8 95.9 1.1 1.7 1206 2.4 PAL0204 95.9 97.0 1.1 1.8 1508 2.7 PAL0204 97.0 98.0 1.0 4.5 844 5.0 PAL0204 98.0 99.0 1.0 4.5 851 5.0 PAL0204 99.0 100.0 1.1 6.0 862 6.6 PAL0204 100.0 101.4 1.3 10.6 1061 11.2 PAL0204 101.4 102.0 0.7 21.9 716 22.4 PAL0204 102.0 103.0 1.0 6.9 952 7.5 PAL0204 103.0 104.0 1.0 0.2 432 0.4 PAL0205 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.3 507 0.7 PAL0205 96.0 97.0 1.0 0.1 555 0.4 PAL0205 97.0 98.0 1.0 0.2 621 0.6 PAL0205 98.0 99.0 1.0 0.2 798 0.7 PAL0205 99.0 100.0 1.0 0.3 534 0.6 PAL0205 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.4 733 0.9 PAL0205 101.0 102.0 1.0 4.7 618 5.1 PAL0205 102.0 103.0 1.0 8.1 631 8.4 PAL0205 103.0 104.0 1.0 6.6 571 6.9 PAL0205 104.0 105.5 1.5 1.0 482 1.3 PAL0205 105.5 106.9 1.5 0.5 519 0.8 PAL0205 106.9 107.9 1.0 0.1 590 0.5 PAL0205 114.0 115.3 1.3 0.1 695 0.5 PAL0205 115.3 116.3 1.1 <0.05 1161 0.7 PAL0205 116.3 118.0 1.7 <0.05 700 0.4 PAL0205 120.0 121.2 1.2 <0.05 617 0.4 PAL0206 249.8 250.8 1.1 0.3 1672 1.3 PAL0206 250.8 251.9 1.0 0.1 1917 1.3 PAL0206 251.9 253.2 1.3 <0.05 418 0.3 PAL0206 253.2 254.2 1.0 <0.05 1329 0.8 PAL0206 254.2 255.2 1.0 0.1 818 0.6 PAL0206 262.2 263.2 1.0 28.0 377 28.2 PAL0206 263.2 264.2 1.0 0.3 363 0.5 PAL0206 296.4 297.5 1.1 <0.05 1398 0.9 PAL0206 297.5 297.9 0.4 0.8 616 1.1 PAL0206 297.9 299.2 1.3 1.4 523 1.7 PAL0206 305.3 306.3 1.0 <0.05 1793 1.1 PAL0206 306.3 307.3 1.0 <0.05 3748 2.4 PAL0206 307.3 308.3 1.0 <0.05 1433 0.9 PAL0207 117.3 118.0 0.7 <0.05 742 0.5 PAL0207 118.0 119.3 1.3 <0.05 641 0.4 PAL0207 121.6 122.1 0.5 0.2 585 0.6 PAL0207 122.1 123.1 1.0 0.1 222 0.2 PAL0207 123.1 123.6 0.5 0.2 572 0.5 PAL0207 123.6 124.7 1.1 0.3 632 0.7 PAL0207 124.7 125.6 0.9 0.7 55 0.8 PAL0207 145.2 146.0 0.9 0.6 443 0.9 PAL0207 146.0 147.0 1.0 0.3 491 0.6 PAL0207 147.0 148.0 1.0 0.6 613 0.9 PAL0207 148.0 148.6 0.6 2.0 720 2.5 PAL0207 148.6 149.7 1.1 <0.05 213 0.1 PAL0207 149.7 150.8 1.1 0.1 119 0.1 PAL0207 150.8 151.8 1.0 0.7 717 1.2 PAL0207 151.8 152.8 1.0 1.0 579 1.4 PAL0207 152.8 153.8 1.0 0.1 509 0.5 PAL0207 153.8 154.8 1.1 1.9 436 2.1 PAL0207 154.8 155.9 1.1 1.2 331 1.4 PAL0207 155.9 156.6 0.8 0.8 520 1.1 PAL0207 156.6 157.4 0.8 4.6 236 4.7 PAL0207 157.4 158.4 1.0 3.3 672 3.7 PAL0207 164.0 165.0 1.0 <0.05 589 0.4 PAL0207 165.0 166.0 1.0 <0.05 566 0.4 PAL0207 170.8 172.0 1.2 <0.05 1398 0.9 PAL0210 128.3 129.3 0.9 0.1 572 0.4 PAL0210 129.3 130.3 1.1 0.3 791 0.8 PAL0210 130.3 131.3 1.0 0.1 531 0.4 PAL0210 131.3 132.3 1.0 0.1 575 0.4 PAL0210 132.3 133.4 1.1 0.0 93 0.1 PAL0210 133.4 134.4 1.0 2.5 258 2.7 PAL0210 134.4 135.4 1.0 0.3 908 0.9 PAL0210 135.4 136.4 0.9 0.7 552 1.0 PAL0210 136.4 137.4 1.0 0.9 97 0.9 PAL0210 137.4 138.4 1.0 5.2 852 5.7 PAL0210 138.4 139.4 1.0 1.7 801 2.2 PAL0210 139.4 140.4 1.1 2.0 843 2.5 PAL0210 140.4 141.4 1.0 1.1 765 1.6 PAL0210 141.4 142.4 1.0 0.4 918 0.9 PAL0210 142.4 143.4 1.0 0.7 696 1.2 PAL0210 143.4 144.4 1.0 1.1 1043 1.8 PAL0210 144.4 145.4 1.0 0.3 435 0.6 PAL0210 145.4 146.4 0.9 0.6 493 0.9 PAL0210 146.4 147.4 1.1 2.9 437 3.2 PAL0210 147.4 148.5 1.0 1.1 260 1.3 PAL0210 148.5 149.5 1.1 1.0 703 1.4 PAL0210 149.5 150.1 0.6 0.1 273 0.3 PAL0210 150.1 151.0 0.9 0.1 100 0.1 PAL0210 151.0 151.7 0.8 0.2 382 0.5 PAL0210 151.7 152.6 0.9 0.0 84 0.1 PAL0210 152.6 153.6 1.0 0.0 16 0.0 PAL0210 153.6 154.3 0.7 4.0 262 4.2 PAL0210 154.3 155.1 0.8 0.3 68 0.3 PAL0210 155.1 156.1 1.0 11.2 316 11.4 PAL0210 156.1 157.1 1.0 3.4 392 3.6 PAL0210 157.1 158.1 1.0 0.1 423 0.4 PAL0213 250.2 251.2 1.0 2.4 97 2.4 PAL0213 251.2 252.0 0.8 3.7 210 3.4 PAL0213 256.0 257.0 1.0 2.2 222 2.3 PAL0213 261.0 262.0 1.0 0.7 227 0.9 PAL0213 262.0 263.0 1.0 0.9 287 1.1 PAL0213 293.0 294.0 1.0 0.4 41 0.4 PAL0213 294.0 295.0 1.0 8.1 2598 9.7 PAL0213 295.0 296.0 1.0 5.7 1224 6.5 PAL0213 296.0 297.0 1.0 3.5 547 3.8 PAL0213 297.0 298.0 1.0 5.3 890 5.9 PAL0213 298.0 299.0 1.0 6.5 763 7.0 PAL0213 299.0 300.0 1.0 2.8 978 3.4 PAL0213 300.0 301.0 1.0 3.3 1032 3.9 PAL0213 301.0 302.0 1.0 6.5 858 7.0 PAL0213 302.0 303.0 1.0 16.4 544 16.7 PAL0213 303.0 304.0 1.0 6.7 643 7.1 PAL0213 304.0 305.0 1.0 0.2 1389 1.1 PAL0213 305.0 306.0 1.0 0.2 884 0.7 PAL0213 306.0 307.0 1.0 0.2 932 0.8 PAL0213 307.0 308.0 1.0 0.1 529 0.4 PAL0213 308.0 309.0 1.0 0.1 333 0.3 PAL0213 309.0 310.0 1.0 0.3 787 0.8 PAL0213 310.0 310.7 0.7 0.1 867 0.7 PAL0213 310.7 311.3 0.6 0.1 320 0.3 PAL0213 311.3 312.0 0.7 0.1 69 0.1 PAL0213 312.0 313.0 1.0 0.1 846 0.6 PAL0213 313.0 314.0 1.0 <0.05 187 0.1 PAL0213 314.0 314.6 0.6 <0.05 51 0.0 PAL0213 314.6 315.4 0.8 <0.05 12 0.0 PAL0213 315.4 316.0 0.6 <0.05 16 0.0 PAL0213 316.0 317.0 1.0 0.1 712 0.5 PAL0213 317.0 318.0 1.0 3.7 1406 4.6 PAL0213 318.0 319.0 1.0 2.1 900 2.7 PAL0213 319.0 320.0 1.0 7.6 1411 8.5 PAL0213 320.0 321.0 1.0 7.9 1207 8.6 PAL0213 321.0 321.7 0.7 0.6 1510 1.6 PAL0213 321.7 322.4 0.7 42.8 1991 44.1 PAL0213 322.4 323.0 0.6 8.4 1401 9.3



