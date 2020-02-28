Slush China Announces 2020 Plan to Facilitate Innovation and Entrepreneurship

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Slush China, the organizer of the biggest and most international startup and tech event in Asia, announced on February 28 its 2020 plan. According to the team, Slush China will convene its flagship 15,000-people Slush Shanghai 2020 event as scheduled on October 15th. and 16th. Apart from Slush Shanghai, there will also be smaller Slush tech and startup events taking place in more cities in China. The student-driven, not-for-profit organization Slush, originated from Helsinki in 2008, has also scheduled its once-a-year global startup event Slush 2020 on Nov. 19-20 in Helsinki, gathering of 25,000 change-makers, including 4,000 startups and 2,000 investors.

The theme for Slush China 2020 is Reboot the Future. "The year 2020 is off to a rough start with the unprecedented outbreak of the Coronavirus, posing great challenges to businesses globally, especially SMEs. This untimely outbreak comes at a time when the global economy is on a downward slope and China's economy is also slowing down. It will take radical innovators and disruptors to hit the restart button to find answers to the problem faced by them and the world." said Chen Wang, CEO of Slush China when talking about the meaning behind this year's theme.

Since the first Slush Shanghai event in 2016, it has become the biggest and most influential celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation in China. Slush Shanghai 2020 is expected to gather at Shanghai World Expo Convention & Exhibition Center 15,000 attendees globally, including 1,500 startups and 1,000 investors, all supported by 1,000 volunteers. Slush China is also expanding to more cities to help drive local innovation and entrepreneurship. "We are seeing more cities in China rising as innovation centers. They have robust innovation ecosystems and great entrepreneurs." said Chen Wang, "By bringing Slush events to these smaller cities, we hope to connect the local innovators with the world and generate tangible results."

Slush's mission is to help the next generation of world-changing founders. Driven by this mission, Slush China has always been trying to offer more value to entrepreneurs by facilitating their connection with corporates, investors, media outlets and potential clients. The Slush China events will come with an online match-making system as part of the standard practice globally. This helps attendees maximize the results by pre-schedule meetings before the event. Slush pitch competitions are also open for participants across the world to help entrepreneurs get exposure to media and investors.

Now the application for partners, exhibition booths, startup pitching competition and volunteer is open. More information can be found on https://www.slush.org/events/china/ .

Slush entered China in 2015 with its debut event in Beijing. Since 2016, Slush China brought this world-class tech event to Shanghai, Nanjing and Shenzhen, and welcomed more than 35,000 tech-heads, 3,000 volunteers, 4,000 startups, 500 speakers from across the world. As one of Slush's global tech events, Slush China serves as a platform for global startups to meet top investors, corporate and media. Slush is listed by Forbes as a top international startup & technology event in China,

