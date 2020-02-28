An Post is investing in VT-IoT, Ireland's Sigfox's 0G network operator, and their tracking technology to manage their roll cages and containers fleet required for parcel processing and distribution through mail hubs and fleet across the country

An Post, the leading mails, parcels and ecommerce logistics company in Ireland, has contracted VT-IoT, the operator of Ireland's Sigfox 0G network to revolutionise their supply chain with IoT tracking devices as part of their innovative and fast-moving digital transformation strategy.

As masters of delivery, An Post Mails Parcels is rapidly changing from the old world of traditional letters to the new world of ecommerce parcel logistics and B2B services for Irish and international businesses. An Post runs Ireland's largest fleet, including the country's largest fleet of electric vehicles. It recently opened its new fully automated Dublin Parcel Hub and its operational infrastructure includes a large volume of returnable transport units such as roll cages and containers.

To provide an efficient and cost-effective service, An Post require a systematically integrated operational process. The roll cages and containers in which parcels are transported must be available every day in the required quantities in the Company's mails hubs across the country.

With the advance of revolutionary Internet of Things (IoT) technology, VT and Sigfox are providing An Post with the solution they need to optimise their supply chain. Smart tracking devices empower An Post to monitor the location of their assets nationwide, even outside their own supply chain. Using Sigfox, the world's leading IoT service provider and first global 0G network operator, has eliminated the barriers associated with traditional tracking technologies: price, battery life and coverage, by providing low cost, low power connectivity over a single global network today available in more than 70 countries.

"VT's state-of-the-art solution has resulted in significantly increased transparency in our postal distribution network, ensuring world class quality of service for our customers and lower operational costs through improved containerisation efficiency", explainsMark Devine, National Engineering Maintenance Performance Manager, An Post

"Our collaboration with An Post is an exciting step forward into the future of industrial IoT and a key milestone toward connecting billions of IoT devices globally on the Sigfox 0G network. We are confident our solutions have the power to truly revolutionise the way logistics and supply chain companies do business, resulting in significantly reduced costs and increased efficiencies." Mark Bannon, CEO, VT.

""We are delighted to support An Post in this new era of industry 4.0, where we are making the once untraceable now entirely visible to organisations. We continue to deliver benefits to Postal organisations, like An Post in Ireland, DHL in Germany and Posti in Finland. This is a key vertical for Sigfox, where we strive to deliver value and thought leadership in Global Supply Chain Logistics." Glen Robinson, SVP Global Sales Marketing, Sigfox.

About An Post

An Post provides world-class mails, e-commerce parcels, financial and communications services to national and international business. It delivers two million items of mail to 2.2 million address points nationwide every working day, as well as evening and weekend parcels deliveries.

About VT

VT is a 0G IoT network operator and a pioneer of IoT solutions within the Supply Chain and Aerospace markets. Our purpose is to empower our enterprise users to transform their business models and operations through our leading-edge device to cloud 0G solutions. Our nationwide Sigfox IoT telecoms network currently delivers over 95% geographical coverage to Ireland we are passionate about enabling every person, home and business to benefit from 0G IoT.

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the initiator of the 0G network and the world's leading IoT (Internet of Things) service provider. Its global network allows billions of devices to connect to the Internet, in a straightforward way, while consuming as little energy as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption and global scalability.

Today, the network is available in 70 countries, with 1 billion people covered. ISO 9001 certified and surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and IoT key players, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services, in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in France and has offices in Madrid, Munich, Boston, Dallas, San Jose, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

