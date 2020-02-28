Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

For immediate release

28 February 2020

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 February 2019 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 27,585,604, that a market total of 68,997 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased by the Company today at a price of 788.04p per share, representing a discount of 3% to the Company's ex income net asset value per share. Such shares will be held by the Company as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 68,997; the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 208,307,715.

The figure of 208,307,715 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

