Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHZ0 ISIN: CA38149E1016 Ticker-Symbol: BSR 
Tradegate
28.02.20
14:06 Uhr
1,060 Euro
-0,076
-6,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,024
1,078
14:16
1,022
1,060
14:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMINING
GOLDMINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDMINING INC1,060-6,69 %
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD0,055+13,40 %