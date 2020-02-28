Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing the next frontier in drug research.

A big factor in the recent rise of cannabis legalization is the emergence of legitimate scientific research into the potential health benefits of the plant's active ingredients, called cannabinoids. Medicines are often derived from naturally occurring compounds, from aspirin to insulin to penicillin. A decent body of research is currently pointing to psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient in some types of mushrooms, as well as other psychedelics like LSD, as the next big natural drug discovery. Researchers are in various stages of studying the effect of psychedelics on conditions ranging from depression to addiction to migraines to anxiety and more. It might be time to pay attention to the field as more researchers test the therapeutic potential of psychedelics.







One company certainly paying attention is EHave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF). The company has developed a technology platform that helps doctors and patients make data-informed treatment decisions for a variety of mental health indications. With the formation of a subsidiary called Mycotopia Therapy and an initial acquisition of PsychedeliTech, the company is becoming a major player in the emerging psychedelic medicine space. The Ehave Dash, already HIPAA and GDPR compliant, will be used as a central clearinghouse for psychedelic research data and clinical trial tracking with the intent to further advance the science of psychedelic therapies.

Psychedelic Research Enters the Mainstream

Just last year, the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine opened the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research in Baltimore. Headed by renowned researcher Roland R. Griffiths, Ph.D., the Center aims to further research the school has already been conducting. Initial areas of focus include potential therapies for opioid addiction, Alzheimer's disease, PTSD, and anorexia among other conditions. Johns Hopkins researchers have been pioneers in the field as the first researchers, in 2000, to get US regulatory approval for the use of psychedelics in health volunteers. Since then, the school's researchers have published more than 60 peer-reviewed studies and demonstrated safe practices for psychedelic research that have set the standard for other studies across the world.







There are plenty of other researchers pursuing potential psychedelic therapies. The University of Toronto Mississauga recently started a Psychedelic Studies Research Program. The British Columbia Centre on Substance Abuse is launching a Phase III clinical trial of MDMA as a treatment for PTSD, in conjunction with 16 other locations throughout North America and Israel, and funded by the nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). The MAPS site has comprehensive lists of research, both ongoing and completed, conducted by MAPS as well as other organizations. There is a lot of scientific interest in psychedelics, and it is growing exponentially.

EHave's Plan

The PsychedeliTech acquisition is just the first step for EHave in a comprehensive plan to bring together the diverse and scattered research (and researchers) into one collaborative platform. PsychedeliTech is hosting the inaugural PsyTech Summit March 29-30, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Modeled after the hugely successful CannaTech conference, a global gathering for the cannabis industry. In fact, PsychedeliTech is a subsidiary of Israel Cannabis Limited (iCAN), the creator of the CannaTech conference, and the two conferences run back-to-back at the same location this year.







The goal of the PsyTech Summit is to elevate the psychedelics conversation, foster normalization, and accelerate innovation. Why is EHave acquiring the company and the conference? Because its subsidiary, Mycotopia Therapy, was founded to work toward the same goals. EHave believes its EHave Dash platform can play a crucial role in the worldwide advancement of psychedelic research. The Dash is HIPAA and GDPR compliant, meaning that the data carried by the Dash is totally secure and in line with the world's most strict privacy and security rules. The idea is to compile all psychedelic research and results in the EHave Dash, providing valuable and easily accessible information for scientists across the globe as they pursue their own studies.

The PsyTech Summit is a perfect vehicle for fostering crucial relationships with innovators in the space. It could also serve to introduce Mycotopia Therapy to other potential investments or acquisitions that fit under the company's mission, as the PsyTech acquisition is just the first of many moves to come.

The Upshot

The story of psychedelics as therapeutic treatments is now unfolding across the world. There is a lot of promising research into a wide variety of problematic neurological and psychological conditions that have resisted more traditional treatments to date. It's a potentially explosive industry in its infancy, and EHave is making moves to become a key cog in the industry's development. Keep an eye out here for more news regarding both the company and the movement in general.

