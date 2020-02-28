The last several months were eventful for VolitionRx. The publication of the first ever proof-of-concept data in haematological cancers was the R&D highlight in Q419. On the corporate front, the company has acquired Octamer, now an in-house manufacturer of a key assay component, and is rapidly developing its veterinary subsidiary in the US. From a platform perspective, VolitionRx is moving away from traditional ELISA plates to a new format immunoassay based on magnetic particles. This is expected to improve the analytical performance of VolitionRx's Nu.Q assays in the clinical studies. Our valuation stays at $223m or $5.42/share.

