The Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition's long-term auction was organized by grid operator RTE under the French capacity procurement mechanism. Storage accounted for 253 MW of the capacity assigned in the auction, which was open to all decarbonizing technologies.From pv magazine France The objective of France's long-term auction (AOLT) is to enable the development of capacity to secure long-term electricity supply. The winners will benefit from a guaranteed price over seven years under the capacity mechanism, for assets to be put into service in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...