Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from ongoing metallurgical studies on three of the Company's projects; Tower, Talbot and Rail located in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake region of Manatoba.

Highlights of the Metallurgical Testing:

Copper recoveries ranging from 91.2% - 94.4%;

Copper concentrate grade of 28.2%-31.3%;

Low zinc contamination on copper concentrates (0.3%-1%); and

Potential ability to produce Zinc concentrate of >50%Zn.

Mr. Alistair Ross, President and CEO commented, "As we continue to upgrade the level of confidence in our deposits, it is very encouraging to see the complete range of metallurgical results be so positive. Indicative copper recoveries of between 91.2% to 94.4% to a clean copper concentrate through the existing Bucko Mill facility is another key technical validation to support future development decisions on any of the three deposits. The ability to make a zinc concentrate, without the use of cyanide, fits well with our desire to optimize the value of the resource while minimizing our impact on the environment. These positive results bode well for our intention to convert the Bucko Mill, currently under lease, to a copper concentrator."

Metallurgical Update for Tower, Talbot and Rail Deposits

Results from recent benchscale metallurgical testing completed under the direction of Jake Lang at Base Metallurgical Laboratories in Kamloops, BC have demonstrated the potential to produce separate, market-quality copper and zinc concentrates. The test program generated sequential copper and zinc flotation concentrates from a relatively coarse primary grind of approximately 150 micron k 80 . Rougher concentrates were reground at 20-30 micron k 80 . The flowsheet tested does not require the use of cyanide to separate zinc from copper and the reagent scheme is applicable to all three deposits based on the samples tested. Testing was completed on overall composites indicative of each deposits anticipated feed grade. Results produced from open circuit batch tests are described in the following table showing concentrate quality and metal recoveries by deposit:



Table 1



To view an enhanced version of this Table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/52944_be91dd6864074be4_001full.jpg

Testwork has demonstrated the ability to produce copper concentrates at or above 28% copper with low zinc contamination and recoveries ranging from 91 to 94.5%. Zinc upgrading to above 50% Zn was achieved for each deposit from feed grades ranging from 0.58% Zn to 3.3% Zn. In all cases, zinc recovery is expected to improve in future closed circuit locked cycle testing.

Milling Permits and Metallurgical Studies

Rockcliff has a six year lease on the Bucko Mill and tailings facilty located within trucking distance from its portfolio of Flin-Flon Snow Lake region deposits.

Metallurgical test work has been designed in two phases. The first phase was to determine characterization of the deposit mineralogy and the ability of the ore to respond to concentration by flotation, with the results described in this press release. The second phase will focus on the optimization of the concentration process through the Bucko Mill. This will enable Rockcliff to evaluate the potential of mill upgrades and the economic trade-off of capital required for this optimization. The results of the second phase of work is antipated in the second quarter of 2020.

QP

Mike Romaniuk P.Eng., VP Projects of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company, with a fully functional +1,000 tpd leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt.

