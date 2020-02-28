DGAP-Media / 2020-02-28 / 14:15 *Corona case at AIXTRON - No restrictions on business operations* *Herzogenrath/Germany, 28 February, 2020 *- AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a worldwide leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reports a Corona case at its headquarters in Herzogenrath, Germany. In the evening of February 27, 2020, AIXTRON was informed by an employee that he had been tested positive for the novel Corona virus. The case is related to the already known COVID-19 cases in the district of Heinsberg, Germany and the colleague is being looked after by the local district health authority. The employee works in a restricted, demarcated area, was only in the company for 3 days between the infection and the beginning of his vacation and therefore had contact with only very few colleagues. The employee's chain of contact was identified yesterday. All colleagues who were in contact with him (Category I and II) have been informed and have been instructed to stay at home. For the protection of all employees, the affected work area is professionally disinfected. In addition to the already existing protective measures for all colleagues at the site, expanded protective measures in the area of hygiene and employee behavior were immediately put into effect. AIXTRON's business operations continue without restriction. *Contact:* Guido Pickert Investor Relations and Corporate Communications T: +49 (2407) 9030-444 F: +49 (2407) 9030-445 M: invest@aixtron.com Our registered trademarks: AIXACT(R), AIXTRON(R), APEVA(R), Atomic Level SolutionS(R), Close Coupled Showerhead(R), CRIUS(R), EXP(R), EPISON(R), Gas Foil Rotation(R), Optacap, OVPD(R), Planetary Reactor(R), PVPD(R), STExS(R), TriJet(R) For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com [1]. *Forward-Looking Statements* This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version. 