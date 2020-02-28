Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries to Participate in the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that it will be presenting in the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 4, at 12:00 PM PST/3:00 PM EST. Lakeland management will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small/micro-cap space. The investor presentation used by Lakeland Industries at the conference will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website on the day of the event.

Interested parties can register in advance or access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33425

View the profile for Lakeland Industries here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/lake

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.:

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. Sales are made to more than 50 countries, the majority of which were into the United States, China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay and Southeast Asia.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. Darrow Associates

256-350-3873 512-551-9296

Allen Dillard, CFO Jordan Darrow

aedillard@lakeland.com jdarrow@darrowir.com

