Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy attends ExpanGlobal's Global Franchise Show in Mumbai, India

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) restaurant group and franchisor recently attended the Global Franchise show in Mumbai India, an event hosted by ExpanGlobal, a leading international market entry and expansion company headquartered in India. Michele Di Turi the President, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Kisses from Italy, who attended the Global Franchise Show, stated that "Being at an event like this, that brings so many people together, is an important way to expand your brand exposure. There is nothing like making a face-to-face connection with potential business partners and franchisees." The event was held at the Sahara Star Hotel, a beautiful 5-star property near Mumbai's domestic airport. Di Turi added that "the ExpanGlobal team were very gracious hosts and we look forward to returning to India and working with ExpanGlobal in strengthening and promoting our brand in the national territory of India."

Kisses from Italy recently announced a partnership with ExpanGlobal. The companies have joined forces in order to drive growth for Kisses from Italy's overseas expansion, beginning with India.

From left to right: Mrinal Srivastava (Founder and President of Global Expansion for ExpanGlobal); Michele Di Turi (President, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Kisses from Italy); Raghav Khattar (Founder and President of Marketing and Investor Relations)

Michele Di Turi (President, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Kisses from Italy) pictured in the center, discussing the Kisses from Italy franchise brand and system with potential franchisees in Mumbai India.

About KISSES FROM ITALY Inc.

KISSES FROM ITALY is a U.S. based restaurant chain focused on fast-casual dining with traditional Italian Panini, homemade lasagna, salads, panzerotti di Bari, Italian coffee, dessert and breakfast offerings. The company currently operates four corporate owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

For more information, please visit www.kissesfromitaly.com

