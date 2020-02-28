Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) and Willis Towers Watson (Nasdaq: WLTW) are partnering with Willis Tower to light the antennas of the Willis Tower on Feb. 29 in recognition of Rare Disease Day and to raise awareness of the crucial need to identify new medicines for the 30 million people living with rare diseases in the United States. The antennas will be illuminated in the colors of the rising sun (Horizon's corporate colors) elevating Horizon's commitment to partnering with the community to raise awareness and bring forward new medicines for rare diseases.

"The entire rare disease community contributes to driving innovation from patient advocacy organizations creating education and awareness, to the patients and healthcare professionals involved in clinical trials, to biopharmaceutical companies who work together with these community members," said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "We are honored that Willis Tower will elevate Rare Disease Day, and we will continue to do whatever we can to support the rare disease community and drive awareness of the need for continued innovation."

The need for rare disease innovation is significant: there are more than 7,000 known rare diseases and less than five percent have a U.S. FDA-approved treatment option. Discovery often starts with awareness and through Horizon's RAREis program, the company is elevating the voices, faces and experiences of the rare disease community. To share a rare disease story and connect to valuable resources please visit www.RAREisCommunity.com.

"We are thrilled that we can assist in calling attention to Rare Disease Day and the significant need for treatment options facing the millions of Americans living with a rare disease," said Scott McMahon, Life Sciences Practice Leader of the Midwest, WTW. "With this ionic Chicago skyscraper being our Midwest Regional Headquarters, we are proud to share in the name and awareness that this will bring to the rare disease community."

About Rare Disease Day

Rare Disease Day is marked globally every year on the last day of February to underscore the nature of rare diseases and what patients face. The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the sponsor of Rare Disease Day in the United States. For more information about Rare Disease Day in the US, go to rarediseaseday.us. For information about global activities, go to rarediseaseday.org. To search for information about rare diseases, visit NORD's website, rarediseases.org.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com

About Willis Tower

Located at 233 S. Wacker Drive in the heart of downtown Chicago, Willis Tower is an urban destination and state-of-the art workplace that welcomes prominent businesses ranging from law firms to large airline corporations to insurance companies. Standing 1,450 feet and 110 stories tall, Willis Tower has the region's most breathtaking views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. Willis Tower's Skydeck attracts more than 1.7 million visitors each year with its inviting hospitality and memorable experiences, all under one roof. Willis Tower was also recently named to the Illinois Council of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois' 200 Great Places list. For more information, visit www.WillisTower.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

