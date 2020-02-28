Equities.com ("Equities News") Appoints Matt Bird as New Network President

Top Media and Communications Executive Matt Bird to run global growth strategy for emerging digital News Agency "Equities News"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Equities News (Equities.com, Inc.) announced today the company has appointed MattBird as Network President. The decision comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of the Traders Network Show and expansion plans for the growing News Agency and on-demand original content industry. Mr. Bird will lead Equities' growth strategy as it expands from US markets into the global news agency markets - while also helping to develop new content and strategic partnerships.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matt to the Equities team," said Equities News CEO, Dennis Beckert. "Matt is one of the most influential and well-respected corporate strategists and communications executives in the world. He brings very unique insight and qualifications to Equities News (www.equities.com) along with a strong track record of innovation. His experience cultivating emerging growth organizations into large mainstream brands will shape Equities into a new frontier for the online media industry.

Matt Bird, President of Equities News commented; "it's an exciting time, we are well positioned to transition Equities.com into Equities News to compete in the global news agency and original content syndication industry. More importantly, we are focusing on impact, sustainability and economic development, the key factors driving change across the global economy. I look forward to bringing my experience, relationships and abilities to Equities News.

About Matt Bird

Matt Bird has 20+ years' experience as a leader in Enterprise Communications, Media, technology, publisher and network development, public-private partnerships, Corporate strategy and is a pioneer in the online communications industry. Matt Bird is also a proud supporter of the UN SDGs and Vatican-Based Humanity 2.0.

Currently, Matt Bird is the President of Equities News, the Executive Producer and Co-Host of the "Traders Network Show" (an Equities News Original Show). Matt Bird has accreditations for his work supporting economic development, impact, sustainability and public-private partnership initiatives with; United Nations, EU Parliament, UNCTAD, Vatican (Humanity 2.0), US Department of Commerce, World Economic Forum and more.

Recent Career Highlights:

Matt Bird was recently ranked 3rd worldwide by United Nations "Top 10 Most Influential Communications and Media Executives for Impact". While delivering some of the most successful communication activations in United Nations history. Amongst other initiatives, Matt Bird supported the Sustainable Stock Exchange (SSE) initiatives with dozens heads-of-state, UN Secretary Generals and stock exchange CEOs delivering flawless brand integration and execution for United Nations UNCTAD.

In 2019, Matt Bird was appointed to the Humanity 2.0 Advisory Council - a Vatican based non-profit focused on Human Flushing initiatives.

In 2017, Matt Bird was appointed to the Imperative Fund Advisory Council - Impact fund focused lifting communities out of poverty though infrastructure development initiatives.

In 2017, Matt Bird was appointed to the New York Global Leaders Dialogue (NYGLD) Advisory Council - a thought-leadership and think-tank.

In 2016 Mr. Bird was appointed Acting-Director of Public Relations for United Nations SDG Media Zone during the 71st U.N. General Assembly.

Prior to joining Equities News, Matt Bird is founder and Chairman of 1-800-PublicRelations (1800PR), MUNCmedia and held executive roles at ScreamingMedia (Now MarketWatch), BBDO and IGM.

About Equities News | Equities.com

Equities News (www.equities.com) is a news agency - a leading producer, aggregator, and provider of full-length video and editorial coverage of financial, economic development, policy, sustainability, and impact events worldwide. The Equities News network reaches more than 40 million households with its original content syndicated across all four major news networks and dozens of financial and business portals, magazines, and newspapers. Equities News operates five news bureaus: New York, Los Angeles, Vatican City, Baku, and Brussels. Equities provides turn-key hosted and monetized business news solutions for publishers worldwide.

*Equities News are proud supporters of the UN SDGs and Humanity 2.0

