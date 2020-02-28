Amesite, Inc.: Amesite Inc. CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry to Appear on CNBC's Squawk Alley to Discuss the Role of AI Training in Detecting the Spread of the Coronavirus, Friday, February 28, 2020

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Amesite, Inc. (the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company providing fully-managed, customized, online learning ecosystems for the enterprise, announced today its CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will appear as a guest, Friday, February 28th, on CNBC's Squawk Alley in a live segment to air during the 11am EST hour. The segment will focus on artificial intelligence training and education needed for hospitals and global health organizations to detect and track the spread of the Coronavirus.

About Amesite, Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform for learning products to be cost-effectively and conveniently delivered to learners online, in business, higher education and K-12. Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, up-to-the-minute, curated content, and easy-to-manage interfaces for instructors and learners. For more information, visithttps://www.amesite.com.

About CNBC Squawk Alley

"Squawk Alley" is the destination for news regarding tech on CNBC. Airing live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, we bring you all things you need to know focusing on the intersection of Wall Street and technology. From prominent names in the Venture Capital world, to executives from tech companies and disrupters that are reshaping how the world operates, you will hear the news from here first. We are the place where stories of innovation and disruption collide with capital markets and the global economy, the show that is on the front lines. For more information, visit https://www.cnbc.com/squawk-alley/

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Pennacchio

pennacchio@sunshinesachs.com

SOURCE: Amesite, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578350/Amesite-Inc-CEO-Dr-Ann-Marie-Sastry-to-Appear-on-CNBCs-Squawk-Alley-to-Discuss-the-Role-of-AI-Training-in-Detecting-the-Spread-of-the-Coronavirus-Friday-February-28-2020