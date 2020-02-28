After a Host of Defamatory Allegations, Project Manager Norm Keating to File Lawsuit Against Former Clients

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Several homeowners in the East Mountains of Albuquerque, New Mexico have made accusations that Norm Keating received substantial payments to begin renovation work on their properties but ceased work before the projects were finished.

Keating's accusers make further claims that he was represented as a general contractor when he is, in fact, a project manager. The distinction is important to note because project managers are hired as employees of their clients, whereas general contractors are not employees and are required to be licensed.

The allegations against Keating include the following:

Taking money from the plaintiffs and refusing to finish the work assigned to him.

Leaving plaintiffs' properties in shambles.

Additionally, it has been reported that Keating has been convicted of felonies in California and Florida while working as a general contractor.

Keating's mother-in-law, Melanie Park, and his wife, Siobhan Keating, real estate agents for Coldwell Banker, have also been named in several of the four lawsuits filed. Both have been accused of not being licensed realtors in the state of New Mexico.

Norm Keating claims the above accusations are inaccurate or entirely false. Keating maintains that he has documentation that proves that his clients were completely aware of his role as a project manager.

"Over the past week, inaccurate, libelous news reports have been published about both my family and myself. We plan to bring lawsuits against all parties involved in recklessly defaming us." says Norm Keating.

Keating also states that his clients ended the project prematurely. Thus, the work was left unfinished. When images of the unfinished projects were shown through the media, they were presented in a way that demonized Keating without taking his side of the story into account.

Norm Keating and his family have every intention of fighting against their accusers by filing a countersuit, firmly taking the position that the "facts" presented to the public via the media are laced with inaccurate information and lies.

