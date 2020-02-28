CNH Industrial N.V. announces the extension for one additional year of its euro 4 billion committed revolving credit facility to March 2025

London, February 28, 2020
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that it has extended its euro 4 billion committed revolving credit facility for one additional year with all lenders, by exercising the first one-year extension option.
The facility is now due to mature in March 2025.
