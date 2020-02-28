Biz Finance Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018

28 February 2020

BIZ FINANCE PLC (the "Company") - LEI 213800CQK26QNHYTY203

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097200/2020_02_27_Biz_Finance_Plc___Financial_statements_signed_FYE_2018.pdf

