Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2020 | 18:16
Biz Finance Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018

PR Newswire

London, February 28

28 February 2020

BIZ FINANCE PLC (the "Company") - LEI 213800CQK26QNHYTY203

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097200/2020_02_27_Biz_Finance_Plc___Financial_statements_signed_FYE_2018.pdf

For further information please contact:

Biz Finance Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

