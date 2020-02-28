Biz Finance Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018
PR Newswire
London, February 28
28 February 2020
BIZ FINANCE PLC (the "Company") - LEI 213800CQK26QNHYTY203
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097200/2020_02_27_Biz_Finance_Plc___Financial_statements_signed_FYE_2018.pdf
For further information please contact:
Biz Finance Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com