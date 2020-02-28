Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.: Data443 Risk Mitigation to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 4PM ET / 1PM PT. Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443 will deliver the presentation, discussing the business, operational performance, strategic initiatives, and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33416

To register for the event and receive updates, click here.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443, commented, "We are excited to have the opportunity to present the fast-growing Data443 story to the LD Micro audience. 2020 has gotten off to a very busy start, particularly in terms of our business development initiatives related to the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which took effect at the beginning of the year."

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Data443 Risk Mitigation's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ATDS.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATDS), enables secure data - across local devices, network, cloud, and databases - at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (ii) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization's confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage - malicious or accidental - without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443 Privacy Manager™, which is integrated with ClassiDocs to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests - removal request - with inventory by ClassiDocs; enables the full lifecycle of Data Privacy Access Requests, Remediation, Monitoring and Reporting; (vi) Data443 Protect™, which provides nearly instant Cloud-deployed Data Loss Prevention capabilities with false positive rates unmatched enabled by ClassiDocs™; (vii) Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program that offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; (viii) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading Data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide and, (ix) the WordPress GDPR Framework with over 20,000 active users enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For Further Information:

