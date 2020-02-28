EQS Group-Media / 2020-02-28 / 19:30 *Media Release* *Medacta Spotlights Knee Sports Medicine and Knee Arthroplasty at* *the 2nd M.O.R.E. Australian Knee Symposium* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _28 February 2020_ - Medacta today announces its 2nd M.O.R.E. Australian Knee Symposium, which will be held on February 29 to March 1, 2020 in Gold Coast, QLD (Australia). The Symposium will welcome over 80 surgeons from Australia and overseas who will gather to discuss controversies and complexities surrounding topics related to knee sports medicine and knee arthroplasty. Following the success of the 1st M.O.R.E. Australian Knee Symposium 2018, this 2nd Symposium includes content on sports medicine, a growing business unit for Medacta, especially considering its recent approvals for multiple sports medicine products. The 2nd M.O.R.E. Australian Symposium features two main didactic programs, Sports Medicine and Knee Arthroplasty. Each of these will contain sessions and unique case studies, as well as an instructional course lecture aimed at senior registrars and fellows, chaired by professional surgeons. Reflecting Medacta's ongoing commitment to continuous medical education, the symposium will include a total of eight sessions, which will take place over the course of the two-day meeting. The Sports Medicine sessions will address topics such as ligament injuries, ACL reconstruction and complex soft tissue surgery, whereas the arthroplasty sessions will include content on auxiliary measures to improve outcomes, medially stabilized implants, optimizing patient specific kinematics, technology and tools, as well as revision and complex TKA. The Symposium will be chaired by Dr. Myles Coolican, along with Dr. Stephen Howell from the Adventist Health Lodi Memorial (Lodi, California) and Dr. Robert Smigielski from the Medical University of Warsaw (Warsaw, Poland) as international guests. The 2nd M.O.R.E. Australian Knee Symposium is organized by the M.O.R.E. Institute, which gives hands-on support for surgeons transitioning to new techniques. "Medacta relies on education to transform innovation into concrete benefits for patients, surgeons and healthcare systems", states Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. "The surgeon is at the center of Medacta's ecosystem and we are committed to providing our surgeons with continuous support to more efficiently and effectively meet their patients' needs." For more information about the M.O.R.E. Institute, visit more.medacta.com. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Health End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 986793 End of News EQS Group Media 986793 2020-02-28

