CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc CEO Invited to Speak on Future of Privacy and Security at University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business

NOTRE DAME, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Today Andrew Borene, the President and CEO of Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), a developer of advanced encryption technology for the quantum era, addressed students and faculty at the University of Notre Dame.

Professor Scott Nestler and Dr. James O'Rourke of the University of Notre Dame with Andrew Borene, CEO of Cipherloc Corporation. Photo credit: Matt Cashore, University of Notre Dame photographer

The Mendoza College of Business invited Borene to participate in its hosted speaker series, Ten Years Hence, where guests address the issues and trends likely to affect business and society over the next decade, and students are encouraged to discuss their perspectives on these important topics.

Borene's talk, titled "Control Freak: Maintaining Privacy and Security in the Quantum Era" addressed the current state of the privacy v. security debate, and looked at how emerging trends in technology, consumer interests, and government regulation would impact that debate in the coming quantum computing era.

"I am honored to have been invited by the Mendoza College of Business to share my experiences with the next generation of business leaders. It truly is one of my favorite parts of the job, and I want to thank Professor James O'Rourke and his team for allowing me to be part of such an insightful program," said Andrew Borene, CEO of Cipherloc.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a provider of advanced encryption technology that enables better privacy and security in the quantum computing era. Our innovative solutions are based on our patented polymorphic encryption technology which adds a layer of protection to existing products, services, and applications. We deliver solutions that are secure, synergistic, and scalable across a variety of applications and markets that demand mission critical encryption capabilities. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Loren Mahler Matt Kreps VP, Communications and External Affairs Darrow Associates, Investor Relations 703-201-1692 214-597-8200 lmahler@cipherloc.net mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: CipherLoc Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578356/Cipherloc-CEO-Invited-to-Speak-on-Future-of-Privacy-and-Security-at-University-of-Notre-Dames-Mendoza-College-of-Business