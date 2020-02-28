Technavio has been monitoring the camelina oil market and it is poised to grow by USD 367.40 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Growing awareness about the health benefits of camelina oil has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, harmful plant diseases might hamper market growth.
Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Camelina Oil Market is segmented as below:
Application
- Biofuels
- Cosmetics
- Food
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research
Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our camelina oil market report covers the following areas:
- Camelina Oil Market Size
- Camelina Oil Market Trends
- Camelina Oil Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising demand for functional foods as one of the prime reasons driving the camelina oil market growth during the next few years.
Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the camelina oil market, including some of the vendors such as Cebra ethical skincare, H&B Oils Center Co. and Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the camelina oil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.


Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist camelina oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the camelina oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the camelina oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camelina oil market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BIO PLANÈTE Ölmühle Moog GmbH
- Cebra ethical skincare
- H&B Oils Center Co.
- Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
- Jedwards International Inc.
- MakingCosmetics Inc.
- O&3
- OPW Ingredients GmbH
- Smart Earth Seeds
- Three Farmers Foods, Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
