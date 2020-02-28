RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:20 am PT. RF Industries President and CEO Robert Dawson, and CFO Mark Turfler, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentation, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33343 , or the investor relations section of the company's website at www.rfindustries.com.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space. You may view RF Industries' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/RFIL.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

