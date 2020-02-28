The annual trade show was not particularly well-attended this year, but market sentiment is still positive in Japan - nobody believes that installations will drop due to the coronavirus outbreak. And the country's upstream industry - modules, batteries, and hydrogen tech - clearly remains compelling, given the number of brave souls who actually did make the trip out to Tokyo Big Sight this year.Those who actually did show up to PV Expo in Tokyo this week were greeted by infrared cameras and were kindly told to put on face masks, only to find a largely empty trade show floor, as coronavirus fears ...

