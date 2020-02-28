Technavio has been monitoring the pharma e-commerce market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 10.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005302/en/

Technavio has announced its latest Europe research report titled Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Availability of internet providing convenience to consumers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, illegal and counterfeit trading of drugs through e-pharmacy might hamper market growth.

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Rx

OTC

Geographic segmentation

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40542

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pharma e-commerce market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe size

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe trends

Pharma E-commerce Market industry in Europe analysis

This study identifies availability of multiple payment options as one of the prime reasons driving the pharma e-commerce market growth during the next few years.

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pharma e-commerce market including some of the vendors such as apo-rot BV, Euro Apotheke K. Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group, McKesson Corp., myCARE e.K., ROSSMANN, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., UK Meds Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Zur Rose Group AG Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pharma e-commerce market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharma e-commerce market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharma e-commerce market in Europe vendors

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Rx Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OTC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

apo-rot BV

Euro Apotheke K. Talu eK

Mail.Ru Group

McKesson Corp.

myCARE e.K.

ROSSMANN

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

UK Meds Direct Ltd.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Zur Rose Group AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005302/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/