Conair Corporation: The Conair Group is Anticipating Growth Over the Next Several Years

The Conair Group is in contract negotiations for several jobs worth $3m - $5m

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / The Conair Group (OTC PINK:CNGA) this week was awarded mechanical work at Suffolk County Community College for $350k.

Public entities such as, MTA and NYC Housing Authority to name a few have announced plans to make infrastructure improvements of up to $50B - $100B over the next five years in NYC. Conair is planning to take advantage of this market segment due to its long standing history of working with the City of New York by updating its fleet of vehicles and hiring more industry professionals.

Conair, a New York based HVAC company, has garnered multiple awards since 1963 delivering a high level of customer service. The Conair business is built on good people, smart processes, and innovative technology.

