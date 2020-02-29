Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces OTC Symbol Change to PKLBF

VANCOUVER,BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (formerly Glance Technologies Inc.) (CSE:PERK / OTCQB:PKLBF / FKT:GJT) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, payments and loyalty app, announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol on the OTC Markets. Effective March 2, 2020, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol "PKLBF". The previous trading symbol was "GLNNF".

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has secured DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

As previously announced, the stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has changed from "GET" to "PERK".

"Our ticker symbol changes are aligned with our strategic evolution into a leading all-in-one mobile ordering, payments and loyalty rewards platform", said Perk Labs' CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "We have come a long way in repositioning our company and revamping our product to better meet the needs of our merchants and end-users."

The Company's new websites are available at www.perklabs.io and www.perkhero.com and stakeholders can read about the Company's strategy and ongoing advancements in technology on the company blog, which can be viewed at https://medium.com/@perk_labs.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io.

