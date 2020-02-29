Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technology solutions provider, is pleased announce that, effective February 28, 2020, it has appointed Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor") to serve as auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of NetCents.

Further to NetCents' release dated November 29, 2019, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP (the "Former Auditor") previously resigned, at its own initiative, effective on November 20, 2019. The Former Auditor's reports with respect to NetCents' financial statements for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2018 and October 31, 2017 did not contain a modified opinion and there was no "reportable event" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") for the period covered by such financial statements or for the period from October 31, 2018 to the date of the Former Auditor's resignation.

In accordance with NI 51-102, NetCents will be filing a change of auditor notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR, together with letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Sonja Bakgaard, Investor Relations: sonja.bakgaard@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

