The weakest week in years, News came from Andritz, Frequentis, FACC, Wienerberger, Atrium, Amag, Lenzing, EVN, Erste Group, Fabasoft. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -11,49% to 2.787,39 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -12,54%. Up to now there were 16 days with a positive and 26 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 13,69% away, from the low 0%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Wednesday with 0,2%, the weakest is Monday with -0,88%. These are the best-performers this week: Porr -5,08% in front of Addiko Bank -7,23% and Mayr-Melnhof -7,59%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -24,06% in front of Flughafen Wien -16,55% and Zumtobel -15,99%. Further highlights this week: Uniqa for 10 days in a row down (17,36% loss from 9,85 to ...

