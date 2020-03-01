Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from the Setra Group to supply a Universal Shredder FRP for their cross-laminated timber (CLT) production line in Långshyttan, Sweden. The new FRP shredder, type 2000P, will be used to shred the rejects from the production process and is capable of processing up to four tons of wood rejects per hour. Setra, one of Sweden's largest wood product companies with about 800 employees, operates eight sawmills and three processing facilities.Andritz: weekly performance: -7.91% Frequentis: The Brazilian Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), DECEA, has been successfully operating the first of four planned integrated network centres, CINDACTA III, for five months. CINDACTA III underwent a lengthy test period and CISCEA ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...