Erste Group: Erste Group posted results. Net result attributable to owners of the parent declined to Euro 1,470.1 mn (-18.0%; Euro 1,793.4 mn) due to the one-off effects.Operating result increased to Euro 2,972.7 mn (+8.7%; Euro 2,734.6 mn) and the cost/income ratio improved to 59.0% (60.5%). The NPL ratio based on gross customer loans improved again to 2.5% (3.2%), the NPL coverage ratio to 77.1% (73.4%). Erste Group management proposes dividend of 1.5 Euro per share. Net interest income increased - mainly in the Czech Republic, but also in Romania and Hungary - to Euro 4,746.8 mn (+3.6%; Euro 4,582.0 mn). Net fee and commission income rose to Euro 2,000.1 mn (+4.8%; Euro 1,908.4 mn), driven mainly by higher payment fees, insurance brokerage fees and asset management fees ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...