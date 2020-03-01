Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2020) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") announces that as a result of its due diligence and further information received, it will not proceed with its proposed acquisition of SOKIMO's 10% free carried interest in the Kibali Gold Mine, as announced in AJN's news release of February 6, 2020.

AJN continues to progress with its due diligence on the other projects listed in its February 6, 2020 press release. The gold licence numbers and equity interests to be secured include:

Project Name Licence Number ("PE" Permis Exploitation) Interest Zani-Kodo 5077, 5078, 5079, 5081 30% Giro Goldfields 5046, 5049 35% (free carried) Wanga (Tendao) 5045, 5050, 5054, 5056, 5069, 13062 35% (free carried) Nizi 5109, 5110 30% (free carried) Kibali South 13176 30% (free carried)

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world with a focus on Africa and especially the Democratic Republic of The Congo DRC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

