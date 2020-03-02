Growth in demand of international student study driver behind office opening

Today Student.com the student accommodation marketplace announces that it has officially opened an office in Bangalore, India. The office opening comes as part of Student.com's wider global presence, serving thousands of international and domestic students across the world find their home away from home via the world's largest student accommodation marketplace.

The team in the Bangalore office has been assembled to provide a free service to Indian students looking to study abroad. Latest figures show that 63% of Indian students are choosing to study in the UK, and Student.com supports students in finding student accommodation in countries like the UK, Canada, and other popular international study locations.

Luke Nolan, CEO and Founder, of Student.com commented, "We have seen strong growth in demand in the region over the past two years and even though we have had people on the ground supplementing the infrastructure of our global team, we have now decided to invest in a physical presence on the ground. Changes in visa regulations for Indian students looking to study abroad is a key driver of this growth and we are really excited about the future for Indian students going forward. We've been able to set up incredibly fast and this is all down to the startup spirit of Bangalore and the commitment to growth in India. Our existing team are now joined by a super strong growth team who are ready to take our journey to the next level."

Student.com lists over 1.25 million student beds, across 400 cities in 135+ countries across the world. The global expert bookings team speaks over 12 languages and Student.com works with 1000+ universities, helping millions of students discover their perfect room every year. For additional information about student.com, head to www.student.com

