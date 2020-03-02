Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprint Cards Expands Biometric Software for Access Control

Tailored software supports the specific requirements of the access segment by enabling multiple form factors and authentication scenarios

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announces the expansion of its Biometric Software Platform (FPC-BEP) for access control solutions. Fingerprints has tailored its successful payments software platform to support access control device makers, card manufacturers and system integrators in adding biometric authentication to their logical and physical access implementations.

The platform combines with Fingerprints' biometric sensors to optimize performance for two key access control scenarios: one-to-few and one-to-one authentication.

One-to-few sees biometric hardware and software integrated into the access control infrastructure of the building. A small set of biometric credentials (<200) can be enrolled onto the access control solution to enable employees or residents to authenticate and gain access.

sees biometric hardware and software integrated into the access control infrastructure of the building. A small set of biometric credentials (<200) can be enrolled onto the access control solution to enable employees or residents to authenticate and gain access. One-to-one integrates the biometric sensor and software into a plastic card or wearable which is then issued to employees or residents. This approach can be used to add additional security to existing contactless access control infrastructure by simply issuing biometric-enabled cards, or as part of a new system that replaces keys and PINs. Users place their thumb or finger over the sensor when they tap the card to perform a multi-factor authentication and gain access.

"Biometrics is the perfect way to add convenience and security to access control solutions, as you assure that it is the right person that has the right access"," comments Michel Roig, SVP Payments & Access at Fingerprints. "This solution is built upon the success and R&D of our mobile and payments software platforms, which verify billions of touches per day, and enables access control stakeholders to layer additional security onto existing or new infrastructure. Both scenarios remove the risk of lost and stolen access cards and offer significantly higher security than PINs and keys. All while maintaining user convenience and privacy, which are fundamental."

From a privacy perspective, users' biometric credentials are converted into a biometric template during the enrollment process and can be encrypted on the device. If stolen, the templates cannot be reverse engineered to reveal the user's biometric information.

Extensive internal tests using FPC Access sensor series show impressive biometric performance, and best-in-class robustness with FRR < 3%, FAR* 1/500,000**, and the fastest matching time available on the market

For more information about how Fingerprints' access solutions can make your implementations genius, visit the website .

*FRR = false rejection rate measures how often the sensor will wrongfully reject the valid biometric in the matching algorithm

**FAR = false acceptance rate measures how often the sensor will statistically provide a positive match without the right biometric data

