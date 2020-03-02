GW Pharmaceuticals plc: GW Pharmaceuticals regains exclusive commercialisation rights to Sativex (nabiximols) in the UK from Bayer

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and READING, United Kingdom, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GW) and Bayer plc, the life science company, today announce that GW will regain exclusive UK commercialisation rights for Sativex (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD)) from Bayer.



Sativex, often known by the USAN name nabiximols, is a complex botanical formulation that contains the principal cannabinoids THC and CBD in addition to specific minor cannabinoids and other non-cannabinoid components.1 Nabiximols is indicated in the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

Since it was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in 2010, Bayer has been responsible for the marketing of nabiximols in the UK. Under the terms of the agreement, there will be a transitional period until 31 December 2020 at which point GW will take over all responsibilities for nabiximols in the UK.

In the interim, Bayer and GW will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for health care professionals and patients, with marketing transferring to GW during 2020. Currently, there is no change to day to day business practices and stakeholders will receive further notification when transfers and operations are expected to take place.

