JA Solar Supplies 100MW Mono PERC Modules for Subsidy-free Projects in Spain

BEIJING, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it is to supply two 50MW solar power plants in Alvarado-La Risca, a town in the region of Extremadura, Spain, with 100MW high-efficiency mono PERC modules. The power plants are expected to enter operation in the third quarter of 2020.

Developed and built by Spanish solar company - Solarpack, the two subsidy-free projects were recently acquired by Green Investment Group Limited (GIG), which signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe Limited. PPA is one of the key factors driving the Spanish PV market back to Gigawatt scale, and leads investors to focus more on the power generating capability and long-term performance of solar modules.

The 100MW modules supplied by JA Solar used solar cells manufactured with Gallium-doped silicon wafers. In 2019, JA Solar was granted with the IP rights on doping silicon crystals with Ga and using the Ga-doped p-type crystalline silicon wafers for making solar cells over various nations and regions where the related patents covered. The application of Ga-doped silicon wafers can effectively mitigate the initial light induced degradation (LID) that solar cells using boron doped p-type silicon wafers having long suffered. It enables the solar modules with long-term performance, stability, and improved return of investment.