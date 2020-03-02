At the request of Qlife Holding AB, company number 559224-8040, Qlife Holding AB shares and warrants will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 2, 2020. Shares Short name: QLIFE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,174,438 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013486552 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190669 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559224-8040 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Warrants Short name: QLIFE TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number 4,472,600 of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms Two (2) warrants gives the holder the right, during the subscription period, to subscribe for a (1) new share in Qlife Holding AB at a subscription price of 17,50 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription 3-31 May 2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day 27 May 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013719333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190668 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company 559224-8040 Registration Number: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Kapitalförvaltning AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 (0)70 887 01 57.