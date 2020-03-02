Continuing its strategic growth in London, international law firm Proskauer announced today the arrival of Litigation Partner Dorothy Murray.

"Dorothy has extensive experience in litigation and arbitration which will be a valuable asset to our clients both locally and internationally," said partner Timothy Mungovan, Chair of Proskauer's Litigation Department. "We are delighted to welcome her as our first Litigation partner in London."

Ms. Murray focuses her practice on investment and commercial disputes. She supports clients across a wide range of sectors, including financial services, asset management/private equity, energy and telecoms. She has experience managing arbitration and litigation in both common and civil law jurisdictions as well as acting in investor-state disputes. In addition to representation in contentious matters, she also supports clients at the transaction and pre-action stages, working with companies and funds to identify, understand and mitigate personal and corporate liabilities and risks.

"Dorothy is a talented litigator and we are excited to welcome her to our growing team," said Mary Kuusisto, head of the Firm's London office. "She is a great addition to our London office as we continue to expand our U.K. offerings."

Ms. Murray will be the first litigation partner for Proskauer London. Her arrival follows a series of recent hires including Warren Allan, Leith Moghli and Kirsten Lapham to the Private Funds Practice and Elisabeth Baltay to the Restructuring Practice. Proskauer London has 90+ lawyers who provide a comprehensive platform including public and private M&A, corporate real estate, leveraged buyouts and joint ventures, restructurings, finance and fund formation, as well as specialties such as tax, regulation, employment and dispute resolution. We advise leading asset managers such as PE firms, management teams, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, family offices, in addition to corporates across a wide range of sectors, including private equity, sports, media, financial services and hospitality and leisure.

Ms. Murray joins a global Litigation department of over 150+ litigators who have built a track record of success both inside and outside the courtroom. We represent clients in their most challenging matters, address novel critical issues, and have built a leading reputation for acting on some the biggest and most complex cases.

Additional information about the Firm and Ms. Murray's full biography can be found at www.proskauer.com.

