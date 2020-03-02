By Integrating With SAP SuccessFactors, the Immerse Virtual Enterprise Platform Delivers Virtual Reality Training to Customers at Scale

LONDON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerse announced today that the Immerse Virtual Enterprise Platform (VEP) integrates with SAP SuccessFactors to deliver virtual reality (VR) training at scale.

Immerse's integration with SAP SuccessFactors makes it easy for businesses to embark on their enterprise VR journey. Immerse's award-winning Virtual Enterprise Platform empowers businesses to create, scale and measure VR training. Open application programming interface (API) functionality allows for integration into existing enterprise systems and processes. Learners will automatically transition from SAP SuccessFactors learning into a VR session, providing them with a seamless experience. Key training data is then passed back to SAP SuccessFactors once the VR training session is complete.

Through this simple integration, VR training can be handled in the same way as other learning content. Training can be assigned as mandatory or recommended for a job role via the learning management system (LMS). The data captured from the VR training can then be used to show competence or compliance.

Immerse CEO and co-founder Tom Symonds explains: "VR is fast becoming an essential tool for businesses that are serious about employee learning and development. Our new integration with SAP SuccessFactors provides a scalable way of introducing the next generation of learning technology, giving businesses the opportunity to run training in ways that weren't previously possible."

Tom continues: "Across every sector and line of business, this technology has the potential to change the way we train and the way we work. Partnering with SAP SuccessFactors is a significant development, making it even easier for businesses to start reaping the rewards of VR training."

Immerse is an SAP partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Immerse

Immerse is a UK virtual reality technology company that has developed a proprietary Virtual Enterprise Platform (VEP). Built for enterprise from the ground up, the platform enables companies to create, scale and measure virtual reality training throughout their organisation. Using the Immerse VEP means companies can train and assess their employees in radically new ways, maximising human performance by creating a more engaged, better equipped and safer workforce.

