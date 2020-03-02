NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 02-March-2020 / 07:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 07:38am, 02/03/2020, pending the publication of audited report and accounts for the year ended 31 August 2019. Wheelsure Holdings plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: WHLP ISIN: GB0033277178 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 49766 EQS News ID: 987001 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 02:44 ET (07:44 GMT)