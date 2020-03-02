Fastbase Inc. Brings Former Google Executive Onboard as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE), one of the leading data analytics companies today announced the appointment of Kevin Rodgers as Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than 13 years of experience with Google where he led teams in sales, customer success and operations and worked with some of the largest brands in the world.

This is a timely and strategic business move which establishes a winning combination: Kevin Rodgers' experience in growing the Google ads and ad-tech business in with Rasmus Refer's innovative and entrepreneurial tech product development.

At the beginning of the year Rasmus Refer, as CEO of Fastbase, laid out the company's plans for the year in the 2020 New Year Letter including:

the new appointment of an ex-Googler as CEO

a new release of Fastbase WebLeads V5

a Data Division Office in Düsseldorf to expand sales and the development of "intelligent data-supply" for the Enterprise market in Europe and the US.

Fastbase delivers on the first part of that plan by appointing Kevin Rodgers to lead the company as CEO.

This appointment means that Rasmus Refer will have the valuable time afforded him to lead new technical product development and build upon the technical foundation he has established for Fastbase. He will be able to continue his vision of expanding the development of "intelligent data-supply" for the European and US markets, focus more on engineering and allow Kevin Rodgers, CEO, to concentrate on company strategy and operations, business development, marketing and sales.

With the new Executive team, Fastbase intends to ramp the speed of product development to bring innovations to market more quickly. Fastbase will continue investment in R & D and in an effort to make further advances into AI and data-driven marketing automation. One of the key, planned deliverables will be the communication of the executive team's vision for the Fastbase product suite with a product road map.

"Companies are looking towards technology and data to provide insights faster and at a larger scale by identifying aspects of the business that can be accelerated - one is a constant stream of leads which is fundamental for revenue growth and the other is information that can provide a significant advantage in competitive markets" says Kevin Rodgers, CEO. He goes on to explain the company's mission: "Through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence Fastbase provides our customers with actionable leads and business-specific data-driven insights to simplify and accelerate the means to scale revenue."

Following the appointment of Kevin Rodgers, Fastbase will be opening an office in California later this year. The new CEO envisions a new era for Fastbase and concluded with his mission: "to lead Fastbase into the next generation of global data solutions providers, partnering with businesses of any size to help drive their top-line revenue."

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses, and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Webleads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. Webleads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue on a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase software can integrate with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. For non-enterprise users, there are also export facilities to Excel and Google sheets. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. The Fastbase big data bank of company data now consists of 200 million companies and 850 million business contacts from top brands in 130 countries from around the world. Analysing over 90-120 billion website visitors each year from over 1,179,000 companies and top brands, Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or help determine if marketing efforts are effective.

Fastbase Inc.

140 Broadway, 46th Floor

10005 New York, United States

Phone +1- 800 490 7454

www.fastbase.com

Contact:

Kevin Rodgers, CEO

kevin.rodgers@fastbase.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

