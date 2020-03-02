Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878090 ISIN: US1924221039 Ticker-Symbol: CGZ 
Tradegate
02.03.20
09:31 Uhr
41,265 Euro
+0,795
+1,96 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COGNEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COGNEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,690
41,440
09:50
39,765
41,345
09:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COGNEX
COGNEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COGNEX CORPORATION41,265+1,96 %